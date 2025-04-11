MS Dhoni LBW controversy: Internet divided over CSK captain’s dismissal against KKR; ‘highest level of cheating’

The controversial Leg Before Wicket (LBW) decision of MS Dhoni has sparked an outrage on social media during their IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. It was also Dhoni's homecoming as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gailkwad was ruled out of the tournament with a hairline fracture in his right elbow.

Coming on to bat at No.8, Dhoni went forward and tried to flick a Sunil Narine delivery, but missed the line. The ball hit the pads as Narine went up in his appeal. Chris Gaffaney waited initially before raising his finger. MS Dhoni went for a review straightaway.

Although there seemed to be a gap between the bat and the ball, the UltraEdge also showed a murmur as the ball passed the bat. He was finally given out by the third umpire for a just one off four balls. However, the decision didn't go well with the CSK fans who tore apart the third umpire. Even the official broadcasters questioned the decision.

Here's how MS Dhoni was given out

"The UltraEdge showed slight murmurs as the ball passed MS Dhoni's bat. What do you make of the third umpire's decision?" tweeted Star Sports. “Ms Dhoni clearly not out... Umpire pagal hai spike bhi and gap toh bilkul nhi hai. what your take....???” a user wrote.

“Ipl match fixing proof. Dhoni is clearly not out but given out by 3rd umpire,” another user vented his frustration on X. “The ball clearly touched the bat .. it's Not Out...” said another.

CSK hit new low in Chepauk after loss to KKR Meanwhile, CSK slumped to their fifth loss in a row this season in MS Dhoni's return as captain. Sent into bat first, the hosts never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals. Shivam Dube top scored with 33 not out as CSK finished at 103/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, KKR needed just 10.1 overs to romp home with eight wickets in hand. Sunil Narine led the chase with with a 44-run knock. With this loss, CSK hit a new low as they lost five games in a row for the first time in an IPL season. It was also their first time that CSK lost three straight matches at home.