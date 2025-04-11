MS Dhoni LBW controversy: Internet divided over CSK captain’s dismissal against KKR; ‘highest level of cheating’

MS Dhoni was given LBW off the bowling of Sunil Narine despite the UltraEdge showing there was a slight murmur when the ball passed the bat. CSK lost the game against KKR by eight wickets.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Apr 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Advertisement
UltraEdge shows there was a murmur when the ball passed MS Dhoni’s bat against KKR in IPL 2025. (X)

The controversial Leg Before Wicket (LBW) decision of MS Dhoni has sparked an outrage on social media during their IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. It was also Dhoni's homecoming as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gailkwad was ruled out of the tournament with a hairline fracture in his right elbow.

Advertisement

Coming on to bat at No.8, Dhoni went forward and tried to flick a Sunil Narine delivery, but missed the line. The ball hit the pads as Narine went up in his appeal. Chris Gaffaney waited initially before raising his finger. MS Dhoni went for a review straightaway.

Also Read | New skipper, new approach for CSK? MS Dhoni outlines potential change in tactic

Although there seemed to be a gap between the bat and the ball, the UltraEdge also showed a murmur as the ball passed the bat. He was finally given out by the third umpire for a just one off four balls. However, the decision didn't go well with the CSK fans who tore apart the third umpire. Even the official broadcasters questioned the decision.

Here's how MS Dhoni was given out

Advertisement

"The UltraEdge showed slight murmurs as the ball passed MS Dhoni's bat. What do you make of the third umpire's decision?" tweeted Star Sports. “Ms Dhoni clearly not out... Umpire pagal hai spike bhi and gap toh bilkul nhi hai. what your take....???” a user wrote.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Ipl match fixing proof. Dhoni is clearly not out but given out by 3rd umpire,” another user vented his frustration on X. “The ball clearly touched the bat .. it's Not Out...” said another.

CSK hit new low in Chepauk after loss to KKR

Meanwhile, CSK slumped to their fifth loss in a row this season in MS Dhoni's return as captain. Sent into bat first, the hosts never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals. Shivam Dube top scored with 33 not out as CSK finished at 103/9 in 20 overs.

Also Read | MS Dhoni becomes oldest captain in IPL at 43 years & 278 days; complete list

In reply, KKR needed just 10.1 overs to romp home with eight wickets in hand. Sunil Narine led the chase with with a 44-run knock. With this loss, CSK hit a new low as they lost five games in a row for the first time in an IPL season. It was also their first time that CSK lost three straight matches at home.

Advertisement

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap

 

 
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMS Dhoni LBW controversy: Internet divided over CSK captain’s dismissal against KKR; ‘highest level of cheating’
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App