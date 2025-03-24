MS Dhoni makes Vignesh Puthur’s dream IPL debut unforgettable with sweet gesture after CSK vs MI clash | Watch video

Debutant Vignesh Puthur, a left-arm spinner from Kerala who has never played senior cricket, made life tough for CSK. The 24-year-old removed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda in quick succession with all three failing to dispatch the rookie spinner into the stands.

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Mar 2025, 01:41 AM IST
Advertisement
MS Dhoni (R) talks to Mumbai Indians’ young debutant Vignesh Puthur after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2025 game. (AP)

MS Dhoni made Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur's Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unforgettable with words of appreciation after their game on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Coming in as an impact substitute for Rohit Sharma, the 24-year-old from Kerala made an instant impact with the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad in his fifth ball. In his second and third overs, Vignesh Puthur dismissed Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda to put CSK on the backfoot.

Advertisement

However, Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten half century ensured CSK romp home with five balls to spare while chasing Mumbai Indians' 155/9. Following the game, MS Dhoni was caught seen praising Vignesh Puthur for his bowling. The CSK legend put his hand to Vignesh's Puthur's shoulders and asked something.

Also Read | Meet Vignesh Puthur, who impressed for Mumbai Indians on IPL debut

The youngster too obliged with an answer, the video of which went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Earlier, sent into bat first, Rohit Sharma departed without bothering the scorers as Mumbai Indians' top-order struggled to get going. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Tilak Varma (31) stabilised the innings a bit before Deepak Chahar's fiery cameo of unbeaten 28 lent some respectability to the total.

Who is Vignesh Puthur?

Born in Malappuram in Kerala, Vignesh Puthur was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a base price of 30 lakh during IPL 2025 mega auction last November. He is yet to represent Kerala at the senior domestic level but represented the state at the U-14 and U-19 levels.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Noor Ahmad and Chennai Super Kings’ audacious gamble that paid off

As for the local tournaments, Vignesh Puthur featured for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League, picking up two wickets from three games. He also had a stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Advertisement

But spin bowling was not Vignesh Puthur's first love. During his initial days, Vignesh Puthur started as a medium pacer before he was asked to try his hand at leg spin by local cricketer Mohammed Sherif.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMS Dhoni makes Vignesh Puthur’s dream IPL debut unforgettable with sweet gesture after CSK vs MI clash | Watch video
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 01:41 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App