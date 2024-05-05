PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been one of the most impactful pacers in IPL 2024. The seamer has clinched 13 wickets in just six matches and has a good economy of 7.68. Ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, Matheesha Pathirana spoke about the crucial role played by MS Dhoni, who knows the art of maintaining players off the field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Matheesha Pathirana was speaking during an interaction posted on the official YouTube channel of Chennai Super Kings. The pacer revealed how MS Dhoni plays the role of father in his cricket life and tells him small things that make a big difference.

"After my father, in my cricket life, he (Dhoni) plays my father's role. He takes care of me and gives me advice on what I have to do, similar to what my father does when I'm at home. I think that's enough," said Pathirana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He doesn't tell me a lot of things when I'm on the field and off the field, but he tells just small things that make a lot of difference and gives me a lot of confidence. He knows how to maintain the players. Off the field, we don't talk much, but if I have to ask something from him, definitely I'd go to him and ask him," the Sri Lankan pacer added.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is eyeing a payback against Sam Curran-Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, on Sunday. The defending champions lost by seven wickets in their previous match against PBKS at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

This is the first IPL 2024 match at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, and legend MS Dhoni is eyeing the record of slamming 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!