Veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag has warned the bowlers of Chennai Super Kings that if they continue to bowl so many extra deliveries (wides, no balls), skipper MS Dhoni can face action and even suspension due to repeated slow over-rate offenses. The warning by the former opener comes amid the performance of CSK bowlers is repeatedly questioned in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The CSK batters on one hand are playing exceptionally well and set big scores, but the bowlers of the franchise have displayed a dismal performance. Even after setting their highest total of 226 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CSK barely managed to win in the last over by just 8 runs. Against RCB on Monday, the CSK bowlers bowled six wides.

MS Dhoni has warned the bowlers against throwing so many extra deliveries and has even threatened to quit the captaincy over the matter.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls and fewer wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," Dhoni had said after beating LSG earlier this month.

In the match against LSG, the CSK bowled 13 wide's and Dhoni was visibly angry over the matter.

Sehwag also expressed his discomfort over the sheer number of extra deliveries by CSK bowlers and even warned that if this continues, MS Dhoni as CSK skipper can even face suspension for repeatedly maintaining the slow over rate.

"Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no-balls and wides. CSK had bowled two-three years of extra and against RCB, they bowled another extra over. It shouldn't go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain.

With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself but if his bowlers are bowling so many wide's and no-balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

The veteran cricketer called the CSK bowling attack ‘weak’ and added that if they don't sort it out quickly, the road in the tournament is difficult for them.

"I'm saying from day 1 that CSK's bowling is weak. They need to work on that department. But what more can they do? They will have to use whatever resources they have this season. The bowlers have to be more accurate. If look at their performance against RCB, they have bowled 30-35 dot balls so they didn't let RCB score a run in six overs. Despite that, they ended up conceding 218 because they leaked far too many sixes and fours," he said.