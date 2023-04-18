'MS Dhoni may get banned if…' Virender Sehwag's stern warning to CSK bowlers2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST
- Virender Sehwag's warning came as CSK bowlers continued to bowl many extra-deliveries
Veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag has warned the bowlers of Chennai Super Kings that if they continue to bowl so many extra deliveries (wides, no balls), skipper MS Dhoni can face action and even suspension due to repeated slow over-rate offenses. The warning by the former opener comes amid the performance of CSK bowlers is repeatedly questioned in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
