'MS Dhoni may get banned if…' Virender Sehwag's stern warning to CSK bowlers

"I'm saying from day 1 that CSK's bowling is weak. They need to work on that department. But what more can they do? They will have to use whatever resources they have this season. The bowlers have to be more accurate. If look at their performance against RCB, they have bowled 30-35 dot balls so they didn't let RCB score a run in six overs. Despite that, they ended up conceding 218 because they leaked far too many sixes and fours," he said.