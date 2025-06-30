MS Dhoni moves to trademark 'Captain Cool', follows in footsteps of Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a trademark application with the Trade Marks Registry for the nickname ‘Captain Cool’.

Advertisement

The latest move by India's World Cup-winning skipper is considered a significant step in strengthening his brand off the field. It appears Dhoni wants to officially claim ownership of the title which the fans and the cricketing fraternity used for years to define him, reported E4M.

Also Read | IPL 2025 is their last season: 5 cricket icons who are likely to bid farewell

Dhoni had submitted the application online on 5 June via the Trade Marks Registry portal.

The phrase 'Captain Cool' represents Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calm and composed nature on and off the field. The ability to remain calm under pressure helped Dhoni lead India to victory in the 2007 ICC T20 Men's World Cup, the 2011 ICC ODI Men's World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Under his captaincy, the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings lifted the trophy five times, equaling the feat of Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Dhoni's move to trademark his nickname signals a strategic brand play aimed at leveraging it across categories, including merchandise, apparel, and digital content.

Following in the footsteps of Sourav Ganguly, Michael Jordan Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not the first sportsman to take this initiative. Michael Jordan had capitalised on his 'Jumpman' logo, and Cristiano Ronaldo set his business empire based on his nickname 'CR7'.

In India, former skipper Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have followed a similar suit with 'Dada' and 'Being Human' for their ventures.

Even after his retirement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a formidable commercial force, and his brand valuation is pegged at ₹799 crore in 2024. He has over 35 major endorsements.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's Stats Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played 90 Test matches and scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.1. This includes his six centuries, 256 catches, 3 run-outs and 38 stumpings.

In 350 ODIs, Dhoni scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.6, which included his 10 centuries, 321 catches, 22 run-outs, and 123 stumpings.

Dhoni played 98 T20Is, and scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6. He took 57 catches, did 8 run-outs, and 34 stumpings.