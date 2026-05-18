MS Dhoni ‘not fit enough to play’ in IPL 2026, says Ruturaj Gaikwad after winning toss in CSK vs SRH; ‘MS is here’

For the 13th match in-a-row MS Dhoni sat out of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI on Monday in their final home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Having being ruled out of the first two weeks in IPL 2026 due to a calf injury, Dhoni's unavailability for CSK as the season moved forward.

Although several media reports stated that Dhoni was fit for the last two or three games, the former skipper chose not to tinker with the playing XI. In fact, Dhoni chose to stay at hotel on CSK's match-days and also didn't travel with the squad on majority of their away games.

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However, for a change, Dhoni travelled to the Chidambaram stadium on Monday, to thank the home fans after the game. “He's still here, but he's not fit enough to play this game,” says CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, when asked for Dhoni's whereabouts by Ravi Shastri during the coin toss.

Meanwhile, CSK have opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad after winning the toss. For CSK, spinner Akeal Hosein replaced fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh. Sunrisers Hyderabad remained unchanged.

“We are looking to bat first. Well, it's nothing complicated, it's just simple for us. Take it one game at a time, look to win this one, look to start well, look to assess the conditions well and put your best foot forward,” said Gaikwad.

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CSK are placed sixth in the points table and need to win both their remaining games to have a shot to the playoffs. On the other hand, a win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will hand them and Gujarat Titans tickets to the playoffs.

CSK vs SRH playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

CSK's special request to fans in Chepauk Earlier, the CSK team management has requested the crowd to stay back after the game as the players will have a “Lap of Honour” by all the players. It is well understood that Dhoni doesn't want to tinker into the playing XI by forcing himself in and travelled to the stadium just to thank the supporters.

“It’s time to give back to you, Superfans. Stay back and be a part of our annual ritual - Lap of Honour!” CSK's official social media handle wrote along with a graphic. Post the Sunrisers Hyderabad clash, CSK will fly out to Ahmedabad for their final league stage game against Gujarat Titans.

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