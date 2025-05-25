Subscribe

MS Dhoni on IPL future at CSK: 'Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides & then decide'

The 43-year-old Chennai Super Kings captain has been the subject of speculation regarding his future in the Indian Premier League over the last few seasons. And unsurprisingly, there was no retirement announcement from MS Dhoni

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated25 May 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (AP)

As Chennai Super Kings ended their Indian Premier League campaign with an 83-run win over the Gujarat Titans, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was posed with the inevitable question.

Speaking at the post-match presentation at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday, the CSK skipper was asked about his future in the IPL.

Time for bike rides

"I have 4-5 months to decide; there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. I will go back to Ranchi and enjoy a few bike rides.

"I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide," the 43-year-old said after the game.

Rock bottom

CSK have ended a disappointing season with a big win as they finish rock bottom in 10th for the first time in the history of the IPL.

After winning their opening fixture against the Mumbai Indians, CSK crashed and burnt as they registered only 3 more wins in the 13 games since to end up with 8 points for the season.

They also registered the worst net run rate in the league, ending up with -0.647.

An old face back at CSK?

After such a disappointing season, many expect sweeping changes in the players' department, as a host of their big signings flopped in IPL 2025.

However, one change that was teased during the GT match is in support staff after former CSK legendary left-handed batsman Suresh Raina hinted at joining the five-time champions for IPL 2026.

While doing commentary duties in the match alongside former India cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Aakash Chopra, Raina hinted CSK are in touch with the stylish former batsman for a batting coach gig in IPL 2026.

At present, another former left-handed CSK batsman, Michael Hussey, is the batting coach of the five-time IPL champions.

While there are no announcements of any departures or arrivals yet, it remains to be seen how big of a squad upheaval CSK will undertake during the mini-auction prior to IPL 2026.

