MS Dhoni on IPL future: CSK captain says ‘I don’t know if I am coming next game’

MS Dhoni produced a mic drop moment on Wednesday just ahead of Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The incident took place during the coin toss after Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss.

After presenter Danny Morrison completed with Iyer, Dhoni was cheered with a huge roar from the crowd. This prompted Morrison to ask Dhoni, “ Does that mean you'll come back for next year as well?”

In reply, Dhoni said, “I don’t know if I am coming next game.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings opted to bowl first after winning the toss. They have have replaced injured Glenn Maxwell with Suryansh Shedge, while CSK are unchanged. Staring at elimination, the bottom-placed CSK have lost their last four matches at home.

CSK vs PBKS playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.