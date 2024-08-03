MS Dhoni opens up on personal chemistry with Virat Kohli: ’We don’t meet very often, but...’

  • MS Dhoni recently opened up about his relationship with Virat Kohli, saying that the duo do not get a chance to meet very often, but they always have a chat whenever they see each other.

Updated3 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST
IPL 2024: It'll be Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni in the tournament opener in Chennai
IPL 2024: It’ll be Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni in the tournament opener in Chennai

Former India captain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are known to share a close bond and the duo have been part of some of the biggest moments in Indian cricket over the last decade, be it the 2011 World Cup or the 2013 Champions Trophy.

 

However, Dhoni has now stated that the duo were colleagues when they played for India and they do not get a chance to meet very often. However, Dhoni has stated that whenever they do get a chance to meet, they go aside and chat for some time.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, quoted by ANI, MS Dhoni said, "We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. He (Kohli) has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. And the fact that I could bat a lot with him during the middle overs was a lot of fun because we used to take a lot of twos and threes in the game, so it has always been fun. It is not like we meet very often, but whenever we get a chance, we make sure that we go on the side and chat for sometime, we will talk about what is going on, so that is our relationship,"

 

Dhoni retired from international cricket following Team India's defeat in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2019, and was last seen playing for Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2024. While there was a lot of speculation that Dhoni would retire after this year's IPL, 'Thala' has now confirmed that he will decide on his IPL future closer to last year's mega event.

 

Meanwhile, Kohli has made a comeback to the Indian team after a long hiatus following his victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He will next be seen against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on 4 August.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST
