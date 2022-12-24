MS Dhoni reacts to Ben Stokes' joining CSK, will he be given the captaincy?2 min read . 11:37 AM IST
- The question of captaincy came as last IPL, MS Dhoni lead CSK once again after Ravindra Jadeja announced to step down.
Chennai Super Kings management pulled off a coup by buying England Test captain and world's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes in what looked like a leadership succession plan as and when Mahendra Singh Dhoni decides to hang his boots.
After roping in the England Test captain, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath spoke on MS Dhoni's reaction on Ben Stokes joining the franchise. He also broke his silence on the captaincy issue.
"Very excited to get Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end, ESPN Cricinfo reported quoted Kasi Viswanath as saying.
Speaking about MS Dhoni's reaction on Stokes coming on board, he said, “We wanted an allrounder and MS was very happy that we got Stokes."
Further speaking on the captaincy, he said that captaincy option is there, adding that, “but it’s a call MS will take with time."
The question of captaincy came as last IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings captain once again after Ravindra Jadeja announced to step down. It came after the team lost six out of its eight matches. As per an official statement, Jadeja has decided to resign to focus and concentrate more on his game. In the last season, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Jadeja. But apart from CSK suffering in the IPL severely, Jadeja's own game had also suffered due to the pressure that came with leadership responsibility as he had scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games.
Also Captaincy option is there but it’s a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured so maybe many others didn’t look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go. CSK looks bright and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always and that will help us do well."
Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran became the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most expensive ever buy in the players' auction on Friday as the world's richest cricket league spent big ahead of the 2023 season.
Curran returned to the Punjab Kings for a staggering sum of 185 million Indian rupees ($2.23 million) following a fierce bidding war involving the Chennai Super Kings. Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earner, fetching ₹17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians.
Here are other players brought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the auction
Ben Stokes ₹16,25,00,000
Kyle Jamieson ₹1,00,00,000
Nishant Sindhu ₹60,00,000
Ajinkya Rahane ₹50,00,000
Shaik Rasheed ₹20,00,000
Ajay Mandal ₹20,00,000
Bhagath Varma ₹20,00,000