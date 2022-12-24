MS Dhoni reacts to Ben Stokes' joining CSK, will he be given the captaincy?

The question of captaincy came as last IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings captain once again after Ravindra Jadeja announced to step down. It came after the team lost six out of its eight matches. As per an official statement, Jadeja has decided to resign to focus and concentrate more on his game. In the last season, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Jadeja. But apart from CSK suffering in the IPL severely, Jadeja's own game had also suffered due to the pressure that came with leadership responsibility as he had scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games.

