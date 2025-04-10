MS Dhoni replaces injured Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain for remainder of IPL 2025; Who said what

The return of MS Dhoni has brought a breath of fresh air among the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) loyal including the former cricketers. The 43-year-old will replace regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after the latter suffered a hairline fracture on his elbow. A five-time IPL-winning captain with CSK, MS Dhoni stepped down at the end of IPL 2023 and passed the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Maharashtra cricketers led CSK to a fifth place finish in IPL 2024. However, things didn't go as planned as CSK lost four of their first five matches in this edition to languish at ninth in the points table. However, an unfortunate hairline fracture on the right elbow ruled Ruturaj Gaikwad out of IPL 2025 for MS Dhoni to take charge again.

Dhoni is a different beast when captain: Ganguly Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that Dhoni is a different beast when he the captain. "But I just have one, and I know it's a platform, I should not be saying this... If MS Dhoni has to play for CSK, he must be captain of CSK. Because MS Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast," Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday.

He can make CSK qualify from here: Rayudu A three-time IPL winner with CSK under the leadership of MS Dhoni, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu couldn't be more happy with the news. "First of all, it's very sad that Ruturaj, the captain of CSK has been ruled out of the IPL. But all the fans will definitely will be extremely excited to see MS Dhoni lead CSK again.

"He can always pull out his magic and make CSK qualify from here. It will be one great story. So, I am very, very excited and I just hope that he weaves his magic all over the CSK team," he said on Espncricinfo.

Expect a few changes: Robin Uthappa Another former CSK star, Robin Uthappa felt that there will a few changes while welcoming the decision. “He is going take control at the helm again. He stayed in the background completely and allowed Fleming and Ruturaj to kind of build their chemistry. Now he comes back to the fore. You will see a few changes I suspect in the next couple of days and the game against KKR,” said Uthappa.

MS Dhoni's captaincy record for CSK MS Dhoni has led CSK 212 matches in IPL history. Out of 212 matches, MS Dhoni led CSK to 128 wins and lost 82. Two games ended in no result. His last game as CSK captain was during the IPL 2023 final.