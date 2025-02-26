MS Dhoni responds to Virat Kohli’s ‘No One Texted Me Except MSD’ remark - ‘When someone needs you...’

Former India captain MS Dhoni has opened up on the message he had sent to Virat Kohli in 2022, following the star batter's decision to step down as India's Test captain in January 2022. Thala admitted he isn't good at staying in touch but reaches out to people when needed.

When MSD was asked about his 2022 message to Virat Kohli, during corporate event, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter said: “It's deja vu. I was asked a similar question in a JioHotsar show; you will see the answer during the IPL. I'm not great when it comes to being in touch with people but yeah, certain times when you feel, someone needs you, you just drop in a message."

What did Virat Kohli say in 2022? Later in September 2022, during a press conference after India lost to Pakistan in Asia Cup, Kohli had said, “When I left Test captaincy then one person messaged me was MS Dhoni. No one else even though they have my number. Neither he wants anything from me and nor I want anything from him. If there is a genuine connection, it is reflected this way. We were not insecure of each other.”

He had said, “People give a lot of suggestions publicly. If I want to say something to someone, I would reach out individually. If one does want me to improve, he can talk to me one on one. But if you want to give me suggestions publicly, I do not hold value to it.”