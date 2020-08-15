MS Dhoni retires: 5 knocks that show greatness, calmness and a cricketing brain

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket on Saturday.

Dhoni, who will next be in action in the 13th edition of IPL, hasn’t played any international cricket since India’s elimination from the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup at the hands of New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The outpouring of emotion on various social media platform from eminent personalities has been unprecedented and rightly so, given what MS Dhoni has done for Indian cricket not only with the bat but with the gloves.

Here are five knocks of MS Dhoni (in no particular order) that will forever remind us of his greatness.

91* vs Sri Lanka in 2011 WC final – It was a tough situation when MS Dhoni walked in to bat but he kept his calm and guided India to their second World Cup title after a gap of 28 years. What’s more he ended the game, the final in style that is with a six.

148 vs Pakistan in 2005 - the fact that MS Dhoni was going to be a star was evident from very early on, in just his fifth ODI Dhoni smashed Pakistan bowlers all over the park and helped India post a total which was always going to be too much for Pakistan.

183* vs Sri Lanka – MS Dhoni holds the record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs and that came against Sri Lanka in 2007 when he was promoted to bat at No.3 in Jaipur. He made light work of Sri Lankan bowling with a classy 183 and helped India chase down 299 to win with almost four overs to spare.

85* vs Zimbabwe in 2015 – MS Dhoni has always been brilliant in chases and that was on show in the 2015 World Cup when team India was chasing 288 against Zimbabwe. At 92 for four India were struggling but MS Dhoni along with Suresh Raina made sure the target was achieved without any further damage.

45 vs South Africa at 2007 ICC T20 World Cup – It was a must win game for India and MS Dhoni once again came to the rescue as India found themselves in trouble at 61 for four in the 11th over. He took the team’s score to 153 at the end of 20 overs and that helped in beating the hosts by 37 runs. The rest as they say his history.

