MS Dhoni has stepped away from the Indian Premier League as a player. Chennai Super Kings announced on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the IPL 2027 retention deadline day, that the 45-year-old will serve as the franchise’s team mentor starting next season. The move ends an 18-year playing association that began with the league’s first auction in 2008. Notably, MS Dhoni's contracted IPL earnings from 2008 to 2026 total ₹200.72 crore.

CSK’s emotional tribute to their icon CSK owner N. Srinivasan highlighted the depth of the relationship in a statement: “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between.” He added, “Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.” Srinivasan described his insistence on signing Dhoni in 2008 as “the best decision I took” and said, “Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home.”

Rupa Gurunath echoed the sentiment: “What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special.” Managing director KS Viswanathan reflected on the broader legacy: “When we look back, the trophies will be remembered but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy.”

From ₹ 6.03 crore debut fee to career peak CSK acquired MS Dhoni for ₹6.03 crore at the inaugural 2008 auction. His early contracts stood at ₹7.32 crore in 2009, ₹6.88 crore in 2010, ₹8.16 crore in 2011, ₹8.74 crore in 2012, and ₹9.57 crore in 2013. The franchise retained him at ₹12.5 crore for 2014 and 2015. He earned the same figure with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 while CSK served a two-year suspension.

CSK retained him first at ₹15 crore ahead of 2018, and that fee remained in place through 2021, the highest of his IPL career. Before the 2022 mega auction, he was retained second at ₹12 crore, behind Ravindra Jadeja, and continued at that amount through 2024.

Uncapped retention and final seasons A rule change before IPL 2025 allowed retired Indian players who had not appeared in international cricket for five years to be retained as uncapped players. CSK kept Dhoni at ₹4 crore under the provision for 2025, and the same fee for 2026. Fitness issues meant he did not feature in any match last season. Notably, the franchise has not disclosed his salary in the new mentor role.

MS Dhoni's IPL earnings season by season 2008: ₹6.03 crore (CSK)

2009: ₹7.32 crore (CSK)

2010: ₹6.88 crore (CSK)

2011: ₹8.16 crore (CSK)

2012: ₹8.74 crore (CSK)

2013: ₹9.57 crore (CSK)

2014–2015: ₹12.5 crore each (CSK)

2016–2017: ₹12.5 crore each (Rising Pune Supergiant)

2018–2021: ₹15 crore each (CSK)

2022–2024: ₹12 crore each (CSK)

2025–2026: ₹4 crore each (CSK, uncapped)