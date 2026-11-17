MS Dhoni has stepped away from the Indian Premier League as a player. Chennai Super Kings announced on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the IPL 2027 retention deadline day, that the 45-year-old will serve as the franchise’s team mentor starting next season. The move ends an 18-year playing association that began with the league’s first auction in 2008. Notably, MS Dhoni's contracted IPL earnings from 2008 to 2026 total ₹200.72 crore.

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CSK’s emotional tribute to their icon CSK owner N. Srinivasan highlighted the depth of the relationship in a statement: “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between.” He added, “Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.” Srinivasan described his insistence on signing Dhoni in 2008 as “the best decision I took” and said, “Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home.”

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Rupa Gurunath echoed the sentiment: “What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special.” Managing director KS Viswanathan reflected on the broader legacy: “When we look back, the trophies will be remembered but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy.”

From ₹ 6.03 crore debut fee to career peak CSK acquired MS Dhoni for ₹6.03 crore at the inaugural 2008 auction. His early contracts stood at ₹7.32 crore in 2009, ₹6.88 crore in 2010, ₹8.16 crore in 2011, ₹8.74 crore in 2012, and ₹9.57 crore in 2013. The franchise retained him at ₹12.5 crore for 2014 and 2015. He earned the same figure with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 while CSK served a two-year suspension.

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CSK retained him first at ₹15 crore ahead of 2018, and that fee remained in place through 2021, the highest of his IPL career. Before the 2022 mega auction, he was retained second at ₹12 crore, behind Ravindra Jadeja, and continued at that amount through 2024.

Uncapped retention and final seasons A rule change before IPL 2025 allowed retired Indian players who had not appeared in international cricket for five years to be retained as uncapped players. CSK kept Dhoni at ₹4 crore under the provision for 2025, and the same fee for 2026. Fitness issues meant he did not feature in any match last season. Notably, the franchise has not disclosed his salary in the new mentor role.

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MS Dhoni's IPL earnings season by season 2008: ₹6.03 crore (CSK)

2009: ₹7.32 crore (CSK)

2010: ₹6.88 crore (CSK)

2011: ₹8.16 crore (CSK)

2012: ₹8.74 crore (CSK)

2013: ₹9.57 crore (CSK)

2014–2015: ₹12.5 crore each (CSK)

2016–2017: ₹12.5 crore each (Rising Pune Supergiant)

2018–2021: ₹15 crore each (CSK)

2022–2024: ₹12 crore each (CSK)

2025–2026: ₹4 crore each (CSK, uncapped)

Five titles and lasting numbers MS Dhoni captained CSK to five IPL titles including 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. He guided the side to 10 finals. In his IPL career, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. The numbers capture a career that reshaped the league’s competitive and commercial landscape, even as the yellow jersey now moves from the field to the dressing room.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.