Dhoni, who will next be in action in the 13th edition of IPL, hasn’t played any international cricket since India’s elimination from the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup at the hands of New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Along with MS Dhoni, former India cricketer Suresh Raina also called time on his international career and this is what he wrote on Instagram.

Retirement of Dhoni, who is widely recognized as the finest India captain, has brought a slew of reactions on social media platforms from former teammates and opponents alike.

Perhaps the biggest compliment has come by the way of India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who in a tweet said:

‘Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings,’ the tweet was accompanied by a photo of the two from the 2011 World Cup.

It is the end of an era. What a player he (MS Dhoni) has been for the country & world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game, said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

"The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country," wrote Ravichandran Ashwin.

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to wish Dhoni good luck in his future endeavours. "I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come," Shah tweeted.

MS Dhoni's long time teammate at both international and in IPL cricket R Ashwin wrote this on his twitter timeline.

'The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni.'

All-rounder Hardik Pandya lauded the former skipper on an amazing career and thanked him for being the biggest inspiration in his life.

"There's only one #MSDhoni. Thank you, my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me #7," Pandya tweeted.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also welcomed Dhoni to the new phase of life and said: "From "India A" to "India" our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks and exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there's no limit to DRS here!!! Well played."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said it was a privilege for him to play alongside Dhoni.

"Seeing Dhoni's journey from a small-town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together," Laxman tweeted.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also congratulated Dhoni for having a remarkable career and called him the greatest white-ball captain.

Delhi based Aam Aadmi party wrote this on twitter, The partnership will continue beyond the 22-yards pitch #SureshRaina #MSDhoni

Hemant Soren, chief minister of MS Dhoni's home state has also tweeted, the tweet in Hindi (translated into English) read,

'I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Dhoni's retirement from international cricket.'

I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

A leader even after he gave up the official tag of the leader, Dhoni will be remembered as the nonconformist, who made risks look like well thought-out strategy.

The former Indian capr has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field.

Over the years, he has cemented his place as one of the finest wicket-keepers across the world. His agility behind the stumps has given India many breakthroughs as the Ranchi-based wicket-keeper has done successful stumpings in no time.

