MS Dhoni announced his retirement as a player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, but will stay with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being appointed as the mentor of the franchise ahead of 2027 season. The announcement came just a few hours before the IPL 2027 retention.

The deadline for the IPL 2027 retention is 6 PM on November 17, by which all the franchises will have to submit their final list of released and retained players. Having joined CSK in 2008, Dhoni played in 18 seasons till 2025. He missed the entire 2026 season due to injury.

Out of the 18 editions of IPL that Dhoni played, he played 16 for CSK and two for Rising Pune Super Giant (in 2016 and 2017). CSK were banned from IPL in 2016 and 2017. At CSK, Dhoni led the franchise to five IPL titles - second after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma - and also the two Champions League T20 titles - the most by any skipper.

Apart from his prowess as a captain, Dhoni is also one of the greatest batters in the history of the league. In fact, Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore and as an uncapped player for IPL 2026. The writing was on the wall for 45-year-old whose participation as a player in the franchise had reduced over the years due to recurring injuries.

The former Indian captain is the second-highest run-scorer for CSK, with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped player at the franchise with 272 appearances. CSK owner N Srinivasan said Dhoni and CSK are inseparable.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” Srinivasan said in a CSK statement.

"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is,” added Srinivasan.

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"Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home." The statement issued by CSK did not have any comment from the superstar wicketkeeper-batter.

A new-look CSK coaching staff Dhoni's retirement as a player came months before CSK announced Zaheer Khan as their new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming after the New Zealander departed after 18 seasons. Notably, Dhoni share a cordial relationship with Zaheer, having won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy together for India.

Dhoni will join Zaheer, Mohit Sharma (bowling coach), Gareth Batty, Sridharan Sriram and Albie Morkel (all assistant coach) and James Foster (fielding coach) in the CSK backroom staff. This is not the first time Dhoni will be serving as a mentor of any team. During the 2021 T20 World Cup, Dhoni served as a mentor of India, as the Men in Blue exited in group stage.

CSK's trades in IPL 2027 Meanwhile, CSK have already traded two players with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moved to CSK from Sunrisers Hyderabad, in exchange of Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis as a part of the trade.

Livingstone, the England all-rounder, joined CSK at a reduced fee of ₹6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for ₹13 crore. Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joined CSK at his existing fee of ₹3 crore. Khaleel went to SRH at his existing fee of ₹4.8 crore.

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