MS Dhoni announced his retirement as a player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, but will stay with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being appointed as the mentor of the franchise ahead of 2027 season. The announcement came just a few hours before the IPL 2027 retention.

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The deadline for the IPL 2027 retention is 6 PM on November 17, by which all the franchises will have to submit their final list of released and retained players. Having joined CSK in 2008, Dhoni played in 18 seasons till 2025. He missed the entire 2026 season due to injury.

Out of the 18 editions of IPL that Dhoni played, he played 16 for CSK and two for Rising Pune Super Giant (in 2016 and 2017). CSK were banned from IPL in 2016 and 2017. At CSK, Dhoni led the franchise to five IPL titles - second after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma - and also the two Champions League T20 titles - the most by any skipper.

Apart from his prowess as a captain, Dhoni is also one of the greatest batters in the history of the league. In fact, Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore and as an uncapped player for IPL 2026. The writing was on the wall for 45-year-old whose participation as a player in the franchise had reduced over the years due to recurring injuries.

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The former Indian captain is the second-highest run-scorer for CSK, with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped player at the franchise with 272 appearances. CSK owner N Srinivasan said Dhoni and CSK are inseparable.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” Srinivasan said in a CSK statement.

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"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is,” added Srinivasan.

Also Read | IPL: A look at the five biggest trades in tournament history

"Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home." The statement issued by CSK did not have any comment from the superstar wicketkeeper-batter.

A new-look CSK coaching staff Dhoni's retirement as a player came months before CSK announced Zaheer Khan as their new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming after the New Zealander departed after 18 seasons. Notably, Dhoni share a cordial relationship with Zaheer, having won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy together for India.

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Dhoni will join Zaheer, Mohit Sharma (bowling coach), Gareth Batty, Sridharan Sriram and Albie Morkel (all assistant coach) and James Foster (fielding coach) in the CSK backroom staff. This is not the first time Dhoni will be serving as a mentor of any team. During the 2021 T20 World Cup, Dhoni served as a mentor of India, as the Men in Blue exited in group stage.

CSK's trades in IPL 2027 Meanwhile, CSK have already traded two players with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards moved to CSK from Sunrisers Hyderabad, in exchange of Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis as a part of the trade.

Livingstone, the England all-rounder, joined CSK at a reduced fee of ₹6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for ₹13 crore. Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joined CSK at his existing fee of ₹3 crore. Khaleel went to SRH at his existing fee of ₹4.8 crore.

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Also Read | IPL 2027: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to release Australian Travis Head

Australian fast bowler Ellis also joined SRH at his existing fee of ₹2 crore.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in