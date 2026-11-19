Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin a new chapter in IPL 2027, with the legendary MS Dhoni having called time on his playing career while taking over as the team mentor.

Dhoni announced his retirement from the IPL on Tuesday, the day of the IPL 2027 player retention deadline for all 10 franchises. CSK flourished under captain Dhoni, winning five IPL titles and two Champions League titles. During his time with CSK as a player, Dhoni set several notable records.

He became the first captain to defend the IPL title when CSK won two consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. At 41 years and 326 days, the former Jharkhand cricketer is the oldest captain to lift the IPL trophy. He did so when the Yellow Brigade defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) to clinch the IPL 2023 title.

He also holds the record for the most IPL finals as a captain (10). Apart from this, Dhoni is also CSK's second-highest run-scorer across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League, with 5,314 runs from 272 matches. He is only behind his former teammate Suresh Raina, who leads the list with 5,529 runs from 200 matches.

More than just about numbers However, his achievements on the field were about more than just numbers. He was known for his calm and composed approach as a captain, trusting youngsters in high-pressure moments when most leaders would have relied on seasoned veterans.

Rather than letting panic dictate his decisions, he absorbed the game's tension himself, giving emerging talents the freedom to play fearlessly and grow into match-winners.

By fostering a culture of belief and backing players through their early struggles, he didn't just win trophies; he built a lasting legacy that shaped the team's future for years to come.

There was a completely different atmosphere whenever he walked out to bat, especially at Chepauk, where thala Dhoni was adored by fans who turned the MA Chidambaram Stadium into a roaring sea of yellow.

CSK aim to return to glory days under mentor Dhoni Dhoni brings invaluable experience to the CSK dressing room, where players will be looking to get some guidance and tips from the former India captain. Dhoni’s appointment as CSK's mentor also comes at a time when the franchise is undergoing a transitional period under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Having said that, the Yellow Brigade haven’t reached the IPL playoffs since 2023, even though they finished at the bottom of the 10-team standings in 2025.

CSK will thus hope Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will bring good fortune as they look to return to their glory days.