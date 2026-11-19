Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin a new chapter in IPL 2027, with the legendary MS Dhoni having called time on his playing career while taking over as the team mentor.

Dhoni announced his retirement from the IPL on Tuesday, the day of the IPL 2027 player retention deadline for all 10 franchises. CSK flourished under captain Dhoni, winning five IPL titles and two Champions League titles. During his time with CSK as a player, Dhoni set several notable records.

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He became the first captain to defend the IPL title when CSK won two consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. At 41 years and 326 days, the former Jharkhand cricketer is the oldest captain to lift the IPL trophy. He did so when the Yellow Brigade defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) to clinch the IPL 2023 title.

He also holds the record for the most IPL finals as a captain (10). Apart from this, Dhoni is also CSK's second-highest run-scorer across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League, with 5,314 runs from 272 matches. He is only behind his former teammate Suresh Raina, who leads the list with 5,529 runs from 200 matches.

More than just about numbers However, his achievements on the field were about more than just numbers. He was known for his calm and composed approach as a captain, trusting youngsters in high-pressure moments when most leaders would have relied on seasoned veterans.

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Rather than letting panic dictate his decisions, he absorbed the game's tension himself, giving emerging talents the freedom to play fearlessly and grow into match-winners.

By fostering a culture of belief and backing players through their early struggles, he didn't just win trophies; he built a lasting legacy that shaped the team's future for years to come.

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There was a completely different atmosphere whenever he walked out to bat, especially at Chepauk, where thala Dhoni was adored by fans who turned the MA Chidambaram Stadium into a roaring sea of yellow.

CSK aim to return to glory days under mentor Dhoni Dhoni brings invaluable experience to the CSK dressing room, where players will be looking to get some guidance and tips from the former India captain. Dhoni’s appointment as CSK's mentor also comes at a time when the franchise is undergoing a transitional period under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Having said that, the Yellow Brigade haven’t reached the IPL playoffs since 2023, even though they finished at the bottom of the 10-team standings in 2025.

CSK will thus hope Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will bring good fortune as they look to return to their glory days.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.