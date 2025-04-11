MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain after 684 days; A look at stalwart’s achievements as Chennai Super Kings skipper in IPL

Chennai Super Kings is currently languishing in ​the ninth spot in the Indian Premier League 2025 standings. Their win against Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture on March 23, 2025, remains their only victory this season as they’ve slumped to four consecutive losses.

As they stare at the prospect of a hat trick of losses at their fortress, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK will hope Dhoni wearing the armband will be a sign of good things to come.

The setting is perfect as they face Kolkata Knight Riders at the fortress and the defending champions is coming into the game with a defeat of their own, albeit a close one. Regardless, this isn’t Dhoni’s first rodeo as a replacement captain and he will be well aware of the situation in hand.

Dhoni the ‘temporary’ captain MSD had led CSK from the very beginning, 2008, until the start of the 2022 season when he decided to pass the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. However, after a similarly disastrous start in that season, Dhoni took back captaincy midway through the season and led the team until 2024 before handing the armband permanently to Gaikwad.

So, with Gaikwad out injured it was a natural choice to fall back on to the 43-year-old former skipper, who has led the franchise to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, along with two Champions League trophies as well.

Another feather His list of achievements is a very long one and some of them include the following:

- 5: Joint most IPL titles as captain

- 133: Only captain in IPL history with over 100 wins

- 59.3: Best winning percentage as an IPL captain

- 10: Most IPL finals as a captain

- 4,794 runs: Most runs as captain of CSK

- 15: Most Man of the Match awards as captain