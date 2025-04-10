MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain for remainder of IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out - Details

MS Dhoni will take over the captaincy duties for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow fracture. The development was confirmed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"“As far as replacements go we have few options in the squad. We haven’t zeroed in on anyone. (MS) Dhoni was ready to take over. He understood where it was coming from,” the former New Zealand captain said. However, it is yet to be known when Gaikwad sustained the blow.

According to a PTI report, the CSK skipper picked up the injury on the right arm during their match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 when he was caught by surprise to a Tushar Deshpande delivery.

The right-hander was a doubtful starter against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on April 5 and 8 respectively, but managed to play through. “Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS Dhoni to lead. Get well soon, Rutu!” CSK said.

How have CSK fared in IPL 2025 so far? A five-time champion, Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable season so far in the tournament. In the five matches so far, CSK had won their first game against Mumbai Indians but lost their nest four. They are currently placed ninth in the IPL 2025 points table. In fact, all of CSK's IPL titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni.