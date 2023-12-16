comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MS Dhoni’s contempt plea: Retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar sent to jail
Back Back

MS Dhoni’s contempt plea: Retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar sent to jail

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

MS Dhoni's contempt plea: The bench, including Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, found Kumar guilty of criminal contempt.

MS Dhoni's action responded to Kumar's allegations linking the cricketer to the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam. (ANI Photo) (Twitter/CSK)Premium
MS Dhoni's action responded to Kumar's allegations linking the cricketer to the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam. (ANI Photo) (Twitter/CSK)

The Madras High Court has sanctioned retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar with 15 days of simple imprisonment. This verdict came in a contempt of court case filed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The bench, including Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, found Kumar guilty of criminal contempt, particularly for his remarks against the judiciary.

In a notable move, the court showed leniency towards Kumar. It suspended the execution of the punishment for 30 days, allowing time for an appeal. This decision considered his professional background and past contributions.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 won’t be given to any other cricketer; BCCI retires Mahi's iconic jersey number

"However, taking into consideration the credentials of the respondent (Sampath Kumar), as projected by him in his written statement as well in the reply affidavit, this court, showing lenience, restricts the punishment for a period of 15 days," PTI quoted the court as saying.

The former Indian cricket captain’s contempt petition accused Kumar of defaming the judiciary in his written statement. This statement was in response to a 100-crore defamation suit filed by Dhoni in 2014. Dhoni's action responded to Kumar's allegations linking the cricketer to the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam.

Also Read: SKY beats Rohit, Maxwell with T20I century, creates history

What the court said

“We are convinced that the statements made by the respondent in the additional written statement are with an intention to scandalise this court, to lower its authority, and to destroy the confidence of people in the administration of justice," the court stated.

The bench criticised Kumar's statements against the High Court for granting interim orders and accusing the Supreme Court of neglecting the "Rule of Law". They declared such accusations as unfounded and harmful to the judiciary's reputation.

Also Read: ‘If I wanted to pray, who could stop me?’ says ‘proud Muslim’ Mohammed Shami

The court also pointed out Kumar's conduct after filing the contempt case. Despite making serious allegations, Kumar did not express remorse or apologise in his reply affidavit. He claimed to hold high regard for the courts and the institution of justice but failed to demonstrate this in his actions.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Dec 2023, 11:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App