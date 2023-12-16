MS Dhoni’s contempt plea: Retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar sent to jail
MS Dhoni's contempt plea: The bench, including Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, found Kumar guilty of criminal contempt.
The Madras High Court has sanctioned retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar with 15 days of simple imprisonment. This verdict came in a contempt of court case filed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The bench, including Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, found Kumar guilty of criminal contempt, particularly for his remarks against the judiciary.