The Madras High Court has sanctioned retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar with 15 days of simple imprisonment. This verdict came in a contempt of court case filed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The bench, including Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, found Kumar guilty of criminal contempt, particularly for his remarks against the judiciary.

In a notable move, the court showed leniency towards Kumar. It suspended the execution of the punishment for 30 days, allowing time for an appeal. This decision considered his professional background and past contributions.

"However, taking into consideration the credentials of the respondent (Sampath Kumar), as projected by him in his written statement as well in the reply affidavit, this court, showing lenience, restricts the punishment for a period of 15 days," PTI quoted the court as saying.

The former Indian cricket captain’s contempt petition accused Kumar of defaming the judiciary in his written statement. This statement was in response to a ₹100-crore defamation suit filed by Dhoni in 2014. Dhoni's action responded to Kumar's allegations linking the cricketer to the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam.

What the court said

“We are convinced that the statements made by the respondent in the additional written statement are with an intention to scandalise this court, to lower its authority, and to destroy the confidence of people in the administration of justice," the court stated.

The bench criticised Kumar's statements against the High Court for granting interim orders and accusing the Supreme Court of neglecting the "Rule of Law". They declared such accusations as unfounded and harmful to the judiciary's reputation.

The court also pointed out Kumar's conduct after filing the contempt case. Despite making serious allegations, Kumar did not express remorse or apologise in his reply affidavit. He claimed to hold high regard for the courts and the institution of justice but failed to demonstrate this in his actions.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!