MS Dhoni’s decision nearly ended Virender Sehwag’s ODI career - Sachin Tendulkar pulled him back: ‘This phase will pass’

Virender Sehwag is regarded as one of the most explosive openers to have ever played the game of cricket. Long before Bazball and other aggressive batting approaches became trends, Sehwag was taking the attack to the bowlers, putting them under pressure from the very first ball. He still holds the record for the fastest triple century in Test cricket, reaching the milestone in just 278 balls.

However, Sehwag’s career wasn’t without its rough patches. During one such phase in 2007/08, the opener came perilously close to retiring from ODI cricket — a decision he was eventually persuaded against by none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking on Padamjeet Sehrawat’s podcast, Sehwag opened up about the emotional journey he went through during the India–Australia–Sri Lanka tri-series in 2007/08.

Virender Sehwag on why he didn’t retire from ODI cricket in 2007/08: The opener recalled that frustration had started creeping in after being dropped from the national side by MS Dhoni following the first three matches of the series.

“In the 2007-08 series against Australia, I played the first three matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there is no point in playing ODI cricket,” Sehwag said on the podcast.

Having made up his mind, Sehwag went to Sachin Tendulkar to convey his decision. Sehwag has often talked about the respect he has for Sachin who he has called “God of Cricket” in the past.

“I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs'. He said, ‘No. I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. You are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call,'” Sehwag added.