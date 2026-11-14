MS Dhoni’s IPL future: Five questions surrounding the former Chennai Super Kings captain ahead of the 2027 season

MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains undecided, with the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain expected to take a call on his participation in the 2027 season before December.

The 45-year-old missed the entire 2026 edition because of a calf injury, raising questions about whether he will continue playing.

Dhoni addressed the speculation during a healthcare event in Bengaluru on 24 October. He said he would undergo medical tests before deciding whether he was physically strong enough to play another season. CSK, meanwhile, have left the decision to the former India captain.

Here are five questions surrounding Dhoni's future ahead of IPL 2027.

Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2027? Dhoni has not announced his retirement from the IPL. Instead, he has indicated that his decision will depend on the results of his medical assessments.

"Before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season," Dhoni said at the Bengaluru event.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has also confirmed that the franchise is waiting for Dhoni to communicate his decision. In August, Viswanathan said Dhoni had not indicated that he would stop playing and urged people to wait for his call.

Has Dhoni recovered from his calf injury? Fitness remains a significant consideration after Dhoni missed IPL 2026 entirely. CSK initially announced on 28 March that he was undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and was expected to miss the first two weeks of the tournament.

However, he did not feature in any of CSK's 14 matches during the season. Dhoni's latest comments indicate that medical assessments will determine whether he can withstand another IPL campaign. He also joked that doctors would have to ensure his 'old vintage vehicle' remained in running condition.

What will Dhoni's role be if he returns? Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024, handing the responsibility to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He subsequently featured primarily as a lower-order batter.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni played all 14 matches, scoring 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. His role largely involved providing runs during the closing stages of the innings.

Whether he will continue in that capacity in 2027 remains unknown. His availability as a wicketkeeper-batter will also be relevant to CSK's team combination.

What does CSK's management want from Dhoni? CSK have made it clear that they want Dhoni to remain associated with the franchise.

In May 2026, Viswanathan told RevSportz that the franchise would like to have the former captain as a permanent fixture, whether as a player, coach or mentor. He also stressed that the decision would depend entirely on Dhoni.

Following Zaheer Khan's appointment as head coach for IPL 2027 in September, Viswanathan told The Indian Express that Dhoni remained available as a player.

Dhoni had also recommended Zaheer for the coaching position, with the CSK management accepting the suggestion.

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How will Dhoni's decision affect CSK's preparations? CSK finished eighth in the IPL 2026 points table, winning six of their 14 matches. This followed a last-place finish in 2025, when they won only four games.

The franchise has appointed Zaheer as head coach after ending their 18-year association with Stephen Fleming. The new coaching setup will have to plan their squad for the next campaign, with Dhoni's availability remaining an important consideration.

CSK also need clarity on their wicketkeeping and lower-order batting combinations. Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches, including 24 half-centuries.