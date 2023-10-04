Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a new haircut, and it has set the Internet on fire. As soon as hairstylist Aalim Hakim - who styled MSD - shared photos, netizens started reacting to it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Really enjoyed creating this hairstyle with all new texture and colour for Mahi bhai.. Sharing some pics which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film," wrote hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

As netizens started expressing themselves on social media, some said that Mahi looked like "John Abraham of Dhoom" while some said he looked "a lot like Hrithik" and some thought MSD was the "Perfect Hollywood Hero material". Some even compared his looks with those of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu.

"Till date this is the best of your work I have seen," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter) while praising Aalim Hakim's work.

Aalim Hakim's clientele includes celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Katrina Kaif. He also styles cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya.

MS Dhoni’s haircuts over the years MS Dhoni has always been known for his haircuts. In 2006, former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf was so impressed with Dhoni’s hairstyle that he asked MSD not to get a haircut.

He was originally known for long hair, which inspired millions of youngsters around the country to boast similar haircuts. During the 2007 T20 World Cup, he maintained a similar hairstyle. His long hair was gone in the next couple of years. In fact, in 2009, he was seen in a buzz cut. He was nearly bald after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup.

He donned a "Mohawk" style during the 2013 IPL and a "V Hawk" in 2018. For quite some time, Dhoni had a salt-and-pepper look until October 3 when we saw him in the brand new look.

