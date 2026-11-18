MS Dhoni is set to begin a new chapter with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, moving away from his role as a player to take up a team mentor's position.

The former India captain, who announced his retirement from the IPL, will remain associated with the franchise as they prepare for the 2027 season.

Dhoni's transition to the dugout marks a significant change for CSK, given his association with the franchise since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Having led the five-time champions through several successful campaigns, the 45-year-old could continue to influence the team's decisions through his experience, tactical understanding and familiarity with the franchise.

Here are five ways Dhoni could influence CSK in IPL 2027.

Tactical inputs during matches Dhoni's understanding of T20 cricket could make him an important resource for CSK's coaching staff and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. His ability to read match situations, identify opposition weaknesses and manage bowling resources was a defining feature of his captaincy.

From the dugout, Dhoni could provide input on bowling changes, field placements and match-ups, particularly during high-pressure situations. His experience of handling different conditions and opposition combinations could also help CSK make tactical adjustments during games.

Mentoring younger players One of Dhoni's important responsibilities could be helping CSK's younger players adapt to the demands of the IPL. Having played alongside several generations of cricketers, he has experience of managing different roles and expectations within a team.

His guidance could prove particularly useful for emerging Indian players and overseas recruits who are still establishing themselves in the tournament. From understanding match situations to handling pressure, Dhoni could help young players develop the temperament required at the highest level.

Developing wicketkeepers and finishers Dhoni's experience as a wicketkeeper-batter could make him a valuable mentor for CSK's wicketkeeping options. His understanding of positioning, reading batters and executing dismissals behind the stumps could help the franchise develop its wicketkeepers.

His experience as a finisher could also benefit the middle order. Dhoni built much of his IPL reputation around managing run chases, pacing innings and accelerating towards the end.

He could share those insights with CSK's middle-order batters, particularly when it comes to strike rotation and handling death-over situations.

Maintaining CSK's dressing-room culture Dhoni has been closely associated with CSK's identity since 2008. His leadership played an important role in establishing a team environment that accommodated both experienced international players and emerging domestic cricketers.

As a mentor, he could help maintain that culture during a period of transition. With players moving in and out of the squad, his familiarity with the franchise's expectations and working environment could help recruits settle into the team.

Supporting Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy Dhoni's most significant contribution could be his association with Gaikwad, who took over CSK's captaincy ahead of IPL 2024. Having led the franchise to five IPL titles, Dhoni has considerable experience in managing the responsibilities that come with captaining a high-profile team.

His presence in the dugout could give Gaikwad access to an experienced source of guidance on leadership, team combinations and pressure situations. At the same time, the mentor's role could allow the current captain to establish his own leadership approach.

Dhoni led CSK to IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. While his playing career in the tournament has come to an end, his continued association with the franchise means his influence could remain an important part of CSK's IPL 2027 campaign.