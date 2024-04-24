MS Dhoni’s playful dressing-room gesture cheers CSK fans; Ravi Shastri says, ‘Enough for the crowd to go crazy’ | Watch
MS Dhoni entertained fans of Chennai Super Kings with his playful antics in IPL matches. Check his gesture that made the CSK fans go crazy in the match against LSG on April 23.
MS Dhoni seems to be in a playful mood this IPL season. MSD is impressing his fans with his batting, and is also playing pranks on them at times to cheer them up as well. What he did in the dressing room while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were batting against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 23 made the fans go crazy once again.