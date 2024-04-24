MS Dhoni entertained fans of Chennai Super Kings with his playful antics in IPL matches. Check his gesture that made the CSK fans go crazy in the match against LSG on April 23.

MS Dhoni seems to be in a playful mood this IPL season. MSD is impressing his fans with his batting, and is also playing pranks on them at times to cheer them up as well. What he did in the dressing room while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were batting against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 23 made the fans go crazy once again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: CSK vs LSG match: Chennai Super Kings become only IPL team to achieve elusive record It was the 17th over of Chennai’s innings. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was batting at 93 off 53 balls while Shivam Dube was giving him company with 37 off 15 balls. Chennai had lost 3 wickets by that time. The batters who came next to bat were Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar.

Chennai fans eagerly wait for the moment when ‘Thala’ comes to bat, even if it is for a couple of balls. Camera guys are also eager to show fans what they want to see. They try to capture Dhoni inside the dressing room and find out if he’s coming next to bat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Tough pill to swallow', says Ruturaj Gaikwad as Marcus Stoinis takes Lucknow home As Dhoni seemed occupied in the dressing room, a sudden rise in the decibel levels of the crowd caught his attention. As MSD looked at the giant screen, he realised that he was on camera. After adjusting his long hair, he pretended to throw a water bottle at the camera. The crowd's cheer got louder.

Ravi Shastri was the commentator when this happened. After seeing Dhoni’s playful gesture and the crowd’s reaction, the former India coach said, “Well, that’s enough for the crowd to go crazy."

MS Dhoni’s prank on CSK fans Mahi earlier pulled a prank on his Chennai fans as he conspired with ‘partner-in-crime’ Ravindra Jadeja. After CSK lost Shivam Dube against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL match on April 18, the crowd started cheering as they expected Dhoni to come out to bat. But Jadeja came out padded up and pretended to enter the field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon, he turned and went back with a grin on his face. Dhoni then came out and entered the field and there was a deafening roar from the crowd to welcome their ‘Thala’.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!