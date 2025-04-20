MS Dhoni sends ’bold’ warning to CSK teammates before Mumbai Indians clash; ‘have to realise what their strengths are…’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni sent a bold warning to his teammates if they want to change their fortune in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins from seven games, CSK have a mountain to climb if they want to have a crack in the race for IPL 2025 playoffs.

While Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have been among the wickets, the batters have found themselves struggling against all the teams. Admitting they haven't played to their potential, Dhoni wanted his player play bold cricket and also realise their strengths.

“We have to play bold cricket but at the same time the batters have to realise what their strengths are, same with the bowlers - that's what we have been telling the departments,” Dhoni said at the coin toss.

The 43-year-old also didn't hesitate in admitting that their fielding has been below par. "The fielding is one area where we haven't taken good catches and need to improve," added Dhoni, who took over the captaincy mid-season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of due to injury.