MS Dhoni set to create history with 200th appearance as CSK captain in IPL

MS Dhoni set to create history with 200th appearance as CSK captain in IPL2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:12 PM IST
- In his capacity as captain, Dhoni has exhibited a remarkable level of leadership and strategic acumen, as evidenced by his outstanding win percentage of 58.96 in the 213 matches he has led in the IPL
As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to take on the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, skipper MS Dhoni will hit another record in IPL as he is set to record his 200th appearance as the captain of CSK. Dhoni will become the first such player in the history of the tournament to lead the team in 200 matches.
