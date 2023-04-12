MS Dhoni set to create history with 200th appearance as CSK captain in IPL

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to take on the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, skipper MS Dhoni will hit another record in IPL as he is set to record his 200th appearance as the captain of CSK. Dhoni will become the first such player in the history of the tournament to lead the team in 200 matches.

In total, MS Dhoni has captained 213 matches which also include playing for Rising Pune Supergiants. He has played over 236 matches in IPL and made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium back in 2008.

In his capacity as captain, Dhoni has exhibited a remarkable level of leadership and strategic acumen, as evidenced by his outstanding win percentage of 58.96 in the 213 matches he has led in the IPL. As an erstwhile captain of the Indian cricket team, he has brought his wealth of experience and expertise to bear on his performances, successfully steering his team to victory in 125 matches and experiencing defeat in 87 games during his tenure in the IPL.

"What can I say? He is a legend of not only CSK, but he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," former CSK skipper Jadeja said in his special message for Dhoni.

Recently, Dhoni also became the seventh player in IPL to complete 5,000 runs and the player joined the likes of young Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Warner, Rohit Sharma, Raina, and AB de Villiers.

During the 16th season of the IPL, CSK is currently recovering from initial defeats and has won two consecutive matches. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is playing exceptionally well and amassed 189 runs in the tournament so far.