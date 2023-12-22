Much has been said about the retirement of India's legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper said goodbye to international cricket in 2020 but continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite his age, no one can raise many questions about his fitness levels and his performance has also been consistent. MS Dhoni-led CSK to their 5th IPL trophy last year and will enter IPL 2024 as the skipper of the defending champions.

But, there is an end to every road, and no matter how much we hate it, MS Dhoni will retire eventually and that can be as soon as IPL 2024. During his recent public interaction, MS Dhoni revealed what he plans to do after cricket. The World Cup-winning skipper said that he wants to spend a bit more time with the Army. "I have never thought about it. I am still playing cricket. IPL I am still playing. It will be very interesting to see what I end up doing after cricket. I think for sure, I want to spend a bit more time with the Army because last few years I have not been able to do that," MS Dhoni said while replying to a question during public interaction.

MS Dhoni's Role in the Indian Army

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). In 2011, the Indian Army bestowed upon Dhoni a prestigious accolade after which he became a qualified paratrooper in 2015.

In 2019, MS Dhoni served in Kashmir and undertook duties of patrolling, guarding and post duty for about 15 days. “Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019," the statement said.

