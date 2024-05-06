‘MS Dhoni shouldn’t play if…’: Harbhajan Singh drops bomb after CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match
Harbhajan Singh criticised MS Dhoni for batting at number 9 and getting out on a Golden Duck, questioning his decision-making and impact on the team's performance.
On May 5, MS Dhoni became the first player in IPL to take 150 catches. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain reached this milestone during a match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. However, Dhoni’s move while CSK were batting did not impress many.
