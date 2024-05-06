On May 5, MS Dhoni became the first player in IPL to take 150 catches. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain reached this milestone during a match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. However, Dhoni’s move while CSK were batting did not impress many.

MSD came to bat at number 9 for Chennai and was out on a Golden Duck. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was not impressed with Dhoni coming to bat only ahead of tailenders like Tushar Deshpande and Richard Gleeson.

“MS Dhoni shouldn't play if he wants to bat at number 9. Including a fast bowler other than him in the XI is better. He is the decision-maker and has disappointed his team by not coming out to bat," Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

“Shardul Thakur came ahead of him. He can never hit shots like Dhoni. I don't understand why Dhoni made this mistake. Nothing happens without his permission, and I am not ready to accept that someone else decided to demote him," the former off-spinner added.

“CSK needed quick runs, and Dhoni did that in the previous games. Shockingly, he stayed back in the important contest against the Punjab Kings. Even if CSK win today, I will still call out Dhoni. Let people say anything. I will say what is right," Bhajji said.

Dhoni fans react

Harbhajan’s comments did not please Dhoni fans. They expressed themselves on social media.

“He should stop putting eyes in CSK's matters. For the 2nd time this season he is raising fingers at Thala. This is Thala's last season and nobody is allowed to speak against this great man.If he hates him then pls don;t speak about him. Dhoni knows about CSK very well then others (sic)," wrote one user.

“bhai you are not paying him money so don't worry if he is coming at 9 or even at 11 franchise wants him they are paying and they are winning so don't worry about that (sic)," wrote another.

“Thought MSD is a wicketkeeper . Does he want a bowler to keep wickets ? Typical Bhajji (sic)," came from another.

