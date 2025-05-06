MS Dhoni skips training for two straight days at Eden Gardens ahead of KKR clash; CSK coach says ‘he knows where he is’

The Chennai Super Kings attract crowds wherever they go in the Indian Premier League all thanks to the popularity of their talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Fan frenzy is expected at the Eden Gardens as the 5-time IPL champions are in the ‘City of Joy’ to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.
However, on the eve of the game, fans were left disappointed as Dhoni did not train with the CSK squad for the second day running.
A crowd has gathered outside the Eden Gardens over the last two days for a glimpse of ‘Thala’, possibly their final, but the adoring fans have been left high and dry ahead of the high octane clash.
This has set the rumour mills in motion, as Dhoni, nearing 44, has been struggling to keep up with the intensity of an IPL season.
However, CSK's bowling coach Eric Simons has cleared the air during the pre-match press conference.
“With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well, he knows where he is in terms of his preparations. He always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he is ready. So, no issues. He will play tomorrow,” Simons is quoted as saying by Revsportz.
Simons also touched upon Dhoni taking over the CSK captaincy from regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after the latter was ruled out of the tournament midway through the season.
“He (Dhoni) doesn’t impose himself on anybody, he was always an influence. So, it was a very smooth transition because of the closeness of his relationship with Rutu and the way he has advised and nurtured Rutu, both from selection conversations through to tactics on the field,” he is quoted as saying.
The 5-time champions have had a abysmal season in IPL 2025 as they sit rock bottom in 10th. They have won only 2 matches this season and are out of contention for a place in the playoffs.
The defending champions are still in contention, sitting in sixth place with 11 points from as many matches. They come into this fixture on the back of consecutive wins and will look to make it a hat trick of victories on Wednesday.
