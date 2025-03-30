MS Dhoni stumping vs a Pathirana yorker vs an Archer bouncer: What’s the fastest thing in IPL 2025?

Harsha Bhogle, one of the most revered Indian commentators once said, “If you ask who is the better Economist today - Chairman of the World Bank or MS Dhoni, they would vote for MS Dhoni”. MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart, winning a fan poll is not a new thing. Yet, the iplt20.com asked an interesting question to the viewers, taking the former CSK skipper into consideration.

towards the end of the first innings of the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Sunday, iplt20.com asked a fan poll question - What’s the fastest thing at the TATA IPL this season?

An Archer bouncer, a Pathirana yorker and an MSD Stumping were the three options given. Expectedly, MS Dhoni outperformed the two pacers, by a thumping margin.

While MSD stumping got 78% votes, whereas an Archer bouncer counted for 12% votes and a Pathirana yorker got 10% votes. Notably the fan poll question came after MS Dhoni effected his third stumping of the season.

Dhoni, Ashwin bring back old memories The camaraderie between Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni was on display once again, recalling the memories of their playing days for India when the duo combined to outwit the opposition batters. Sunday was no different as MS Dhoni once again was in perfect sync with Ravichandran Ashwin to outfox Nitish Rana.

The CSK off-spinner intentionally paused for a second before delivering the ball. Once he saw Nitish Rana (81) dancing down the tracks, Ashwin deliberately bowled a wide ball, only for MS Dhoni to calmly whip off the bails. Earlier, in the first two games MS Dhoni got the better of Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) and Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) with lightning-fast stumpings.

Matheesha Pathirana hits the bullseye MS Dhoni might have won the poll based on time, but Matheesha Pathirana staked a solid claim by delivering a pinpoint yorker, clocking at 146.4 kmph, to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag.