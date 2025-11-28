MS Dhoni takes Virat Kohli on a drive on Ranchi roads ahead of India vs South Africa ODI | Watch

Virat Kohli is back in India after months, thanks to the ODI series versus South Africa that is set to start later this week. The first thing he did after landing in Ranchi was visit MS Dhoni's residence in Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back at the pitch after India losing the two-Test series to South Africa in an embarrassing feat, and the team hopes to redeem what was lost.

As the countdown for the three-match ODI series begins, Dhoni was seen taking Kohli for a ride on the roads of Ranchi after a dinner gathering.

The video immediately went final on social media as Star Sports shared the moment.

“Reunion of the year,” it captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Fans were treated with a blast as the video arrived.

“Chemistry this real doesn’t need dialogues,” one person commented.

“When in Ranchi, it's always m̵y̵ ̵w̵a̵y̵ ̵o̵r̵ ̵h̵i̵g̵h̵w̵a̵y̵ 𝙈𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙒𝙖𝙮,” the official account of Gujarat Titans in an interesting wordplay.

According to reports, at the gathering, Test captain Rishabh Pant was also present.

India vs South Africa ODI series Virat Kohli on Wednesday arrived in Ranchi ahead of the first India vs South Africa ODI match to be played on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium.

Led by KL Rahul, India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6.

Rahul will take over the captaincy as India will be without their designated ODI skipper, Shubman Gill. Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and is currently undergoing further medical assessment in Mumbai.

India will also miss vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is out of action due to a spleen injury. Iyer sustained the injury while taking a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, landing awkwardly on his left side.

A bona fide legend in 50-over cricket, Virat, the second-highest run-getter in ODIs of all time, is the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in the format's history. In 305 ODIs, Virat has garnered 14,255 runs, and with a tally of 51, he holds the record for most centuries by a player in the format.