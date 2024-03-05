MS Dhoni teases 'new role' ahead of IPL 2024: 'Can't wait for the new season...'

Two days after five-time Indian Premier League trophy-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood friend dropped a big update on his retirement plans, Dhoni on Monday posted an update on his Facebook sparking a confusion among his fans.

Taking to Facebook, Dhoni wrote, “Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!"

With this new update, it is expected that Dhoni may play the IPL 2024 season as skipper again, while another speculation says he may take some other role – probably as mentor – for his team Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni served the same role with the Indian cricket team at the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Though Dhoni already started training in the nets, the stakes are high that he may choose to play in the IPL 2024 season, which may be his last.

In 2023, the CSK skipper led his team to its fifth IPL trophy. His parting words were, “The easy thing would be to walk away, but I want to work hard for the next nine months and come back for another IPL season."

Earlier, his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, who helped MS Dhoni in the foundational years of his career, had said that Dhoni will play at least one more season after IPL 2024. "I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons. He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit," Paramjit Singh said while speaking about MS Dhoni's retirement plans, which was reported by Livemint.

Singh's remarks arrived days after a video of MS Dhoni practicing went viral on social media in which his bat had a 'Prime Sports' sticker, which belongs to the shop of Paramjit Singh.

The most successful Indian skipper also share record of being the joint-most successful captain in the history of the tournament along with Rohit Sharma.

In 2022, Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain setting the stage for Ravindra Jadeja, but later, after CSK lose five games in a row, Dhoni was reinstated.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen having a ball at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

He was seen with wife Sakshi and a plethora of Indian celebrities and learning dandiya with former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo.

