MS Dhoni teases 'new role' ahead of IPL 2024: 'Can't wait for the new season...'
With this new update, it is expected that Dhoni may play the IPL 2024 season as skipper again, while another speculation says he may take some other role – probably as mentor – for his team Chennai Super Kings.
Two days after five-time Indian Premier League trophy-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood friend dropped a big update on his retirement plans, Dhoni on Monday posted an update on his Facebook sparking a confusion among his fans.
