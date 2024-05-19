MS Dhoni to announce retirement soon? Former CSK player says, ‘there is a reason…’
Chennai Super Kings faced a 27 run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, raising questions about MS Dhoni's retirement. Robin Uthappa believes Dhoni will return for IPL 2025.
Chennai Super Kings suffered a heartbreaking end to their IPL 2024 campaign on Saturday, losing by 27 runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the defeat and CSK's exit from this year's IPL, the question on everyone's lips has been whether MS Dhoni will announce his retirement or whether the veteran wicketkeeper will be back for one last dance in IPL 2025. Well, former CSK batsman and commentator Robin Uthappa has claimed that Dhoni will definitely be back in Yellow colours in the next IPL season.