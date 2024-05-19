Chennai Super Kings suffered a heartbreaking end to their IPL 2024 campaign on Saturday, losing by 27 runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the defeat and CSK's exit from this year's IPL, the question on everyone's lips has been whether MS Dhoni will announce his retirement or whether the veteran wicketkeeper will be back for one last dance in IPL 2025. Well, former CSK batsman and commentator Robin Uthappa has claimed that Dhoni will definitely be back in Yellow colours in the next IPL season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interaction with JioCinema, Uthappa said, "I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure," Uthappa said while speaking on JioCinema.

"Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that. Because of that, he had to manage himself and often as he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK," the former CSK batter added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MS Dhoni leads CSK fightback against RCB: Notably, Dhoni's 25-run innings (off 13 balls) helped give CSK a fighting chance against RCB on Saturday. In the end, CSK needed 17 runs from the final over to qualify for the play-off stage. MS Dhoni, as he has done so many times in the past, started the over with a massive six to pile the pressure on young Yash Dayal.

However, the left-hander came back strongly to not only dismiss Dhoni but also followed it up with a dot ball and a single. CSK then needed 10 runs off just 2 balls, but a well-settled Ravindra Jadeja couldn't get the better of Yash Dayal's slower deliveries.

