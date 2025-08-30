MS Dhoni to join BCCI? Report says richest board wants two-time World Cup-winning captain's ‘sharp cricketing mind’

In a latest development, two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been offered a big role at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to a report in CricBlogger, Dhoni has been offered a BCCI mentorship role in broader scope, unlike a short-term stint during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Based on the report, the richest cricket board in the world wants Dhoni's involvement across all Indian teams, including the junior and women's cricket with an aim to groom the upcoming stars in the country with his sharp cricketing mind. “Dhoni is again offered to mentor Indian cricket,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

Having retired from the national team in 2020, Dhoni still is a figure of respect to everyone in the country and globally. His involvement in mentoring the young minds will play a key role in shaping the next generation of Indian cricketers, believed the BCCI, the report stated.

Since his retirement, Dhoni has kept himself from BCCI matters and quitely plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Unlike other cricketers, Dhoni stays low key and can only be seen in high-profile weddings and occasions very rarely.

Will MS Dhoni take up BCCI role? However, the biggest question is will Dhoni take up the BCCI or is there anyone who can convince the 44-year-old? The report also added that, Dhoni being Dhoni, it will be tough to convince him, especially with Gautam Gambhir as the current Indian head coach.

Last time, when Dhoni agreed to mentor the Indian team during the 2021 T20 World Cup, then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is believed to have played a major role. In fact, Rohit Sharma's appointment as Indian captain happened because of Ganguly at that same year.

Another aspect that would make Dhoni think is Conflict of Interest. Dhoni still plays for CSK in the IPL and is expected to continue in next season. In case Dhoni takes up the BCCI role, there would be a question of Conflict of Interest, which the former cricketer would like to avoid.