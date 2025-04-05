MS Dhoni to lead CSK against DC today? Chennai coach’s remarks spark buzz

Chennai Super Kings fans could once again see MS Dhoni captain their team as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is injured and his availability for today's match against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk remains uncertain. Gaikwad suffered a right forearm injury during the CSK-RR match in Guwahati and hasn't trained since, prompting franchise batting coach Michael Hussey to suggest that Dhoni could take the reins if necessary.

Speaking about the availability of Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming match, Hussey said, “Yeah, we’re hoping he’s going to try and have a bat today for training. And, yeah, it’s still a little bit sore, but it’s improving every day. So, we’re very hopeful, very confident that he’ll be fine for tomorrow (Saturday),” Hussey said on the eve of the game.

Asked who could take charge of the side if Gaikwad isn't fit in time for the CSK vs DC match, Hussey said, “I’m not sure, actually. I don’t think we’ve actually thought about that too much. Well, I haven’t thought about it too much. I’m sure (Stephen) Fleming and Rutu (Ruturaj) have thought about that.”

While refrencing Dhoni as an option to lead the sidce in Gaikwad's abscence, Hussey said, "But we’ve got some young guy coming through. He’s behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. I’m not sure. He’s got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it. But I’m not exactly sure, to be honest,"

MS Dhoni's record as IPL captain: MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL cricket and holds the record for most matches a player has captained his side. In the 226 matches he has led CSK, the franchise have 133 of those clashes with ‘Thala’ having a win percentage of 58.84.