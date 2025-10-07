MS Dhoni to move away from CSK? Captain Cool's picture in Mumbai Indians jersey goes viral, social media reacts

A new image of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has sent the internet, especially Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians supporters, into a frenzy.

The picture in question showed the legendary wicketkeeper-batter wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey while posing for a picture with some associates.

Dhoni smiling as he adorned the jersey of CSK's eternal rivals has sent social media into a meltdown. Check out the picture right here:

The image quickly went viral, with many wondering if MS Dhoni is switching sides. Some even demanded Rohit Sharma moving to CSK in exchange for Dhoni.

The 44-year-old two-time World Cup winning captain currently plies his trade only during the Indian Premier League (IPL), and when last asked about whether he will continue with CSK, he had said, "It depends. Again, I would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done."

"Every year, it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit - not to forget this is top-level cricket. It's professional cricket - you have to be at your best - and it's not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performance then a few of them will retire when they're 22," Dhoni had also said, as per HT.

Dhoni's 2025 IPL season In the 2025 edition of the cash-rich T20 league, CSK were not their usual self. They managed to win only four out of the 14 games they played, and earning the unwanted distinction of the first team to get knocked off the race for the playoffs.

Dhoni himself has slowed down considerably, with CSK coach Stephen Fleming even saying about the Chennai talisman, "He can't bat 10 overs running full stick."