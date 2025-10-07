Subscribe

MS Dhoni to move away from CSK? Captain Cool's picture in Mumbai Indians jersey goes viral, social media reacts

A picture of former India captain MS Dhoni in a jersey of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians has gone viral on social media. Fans are wondering whether this is a hint at a possible move from CSK for the 5-time IPL-winning skipper.

Sayak Basu
Updated7 Oct 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Advertisement
MS Dhoni in a Mumbai Indians jersey
MS Dhoni in a Mumbai Indians jersey(X/@LoyalSachinFan)

A new image of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has sent the internet, especially Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians supporters, into a frenzy.

Advertisement

The picture in question showed the legendary wicketkeeper-batter wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey while posing for a picture with some associates.

Dhoni smiling as he adorned the jersey of CSK's eternal rivals has sent social media into a meltdown. Check out the picture right here:

Advertisement

The image quickly went viral, with many wondering if MS Dhoni is switching sides. Some even demanded Rohit Sharma moving to CSK in exchange for Dhoni.

The 44-year-old two-time World Cup winning captain currently plies his trade only during the Indian Premier League (IPL), and when last asked about whether he will continue with CSK, he had said, "It depends. Again, I would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done."

Also Read | Captain Cool MS Dhoni becomes certified drone pilot

"Every year, it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit - not to forget this is top-level cricket. It's professional cricket - you have to be at your best - and it's not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performance then a few of them will retire when they're 22," Dhoni had also said, as per HT.

Advertisement

Dhoni's 2025 IPL season

In the 2025 edition of the cash-rich T20 league, CSK were not their usual self. They managed to win only four out of the 14 games they played, and earning the unwanted distinction of the first team to get knocked off the race for the playoffs.

Dhoni himself has slowed down considerably, with CSK coach Stephen Fleming even saying about the Chennai talisman, "He can't bat 10 overs running full stick."

In the 14 matches Dhoni played in IPL 2025, he managed only 196 runs with an average of 24.50 and the highest score of 30*.

 
 
CricketIplIPL News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMS Dhoni to move away from CSK? Captain Cool's picture in Mumbai Indians jersey goes viral, social media reacts
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts