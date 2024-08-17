MS Dhoni to play as uncapped player in IPL 2025? BCCI likely to bring back old retention rule on CSK’s request

CSK wants BCCI to reintroduce a rule allowing MS Dhoni to be retained as an uncapped player for IPL 2025. Dhoni's future in IPL depends on this decision, which could result in significant cost savings for CSK.

Updated17 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Bengaluru, May 19 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Bengaluru, May 19 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

Former Indian cricket captain and CSK star MS Dhoni's inclusion in the next season of the IPL has been a major talking point among cricket fans and pundits since the conclusion of the 2024 IPL season. Since then, Dhoni himself has hinted that the player retention rules could play a big role in his decision.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad last month, Dhoni, while talking about his IPL continuation, said, “There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team,”

BCCI said to bring back old IPL retention rule for Dhoni:

Since Dhoni's statement, there have been several reports suggesting that the Chennai Super Kings management has asked the BCCI to reinstate an IPL rule that will allow the franchise to retain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. Notably, CSK had retained Dhoni at a hefty price of 12 crore during the last auction, but things have changed a lot since then with Dhoni handing over the reins of the side to Ruturaj Gaikwad and playing only small cameos with the bat.

The said rule was part of the IPL from the inaugural season until 2021 when it was scrapped as it was never used. The rule allows players who have retired from international cricket for more than 5 years to be treated as uncapped players. Keeping Dhoni as an uncapped player would only cost CSK 4 crore, a massive saving from his previous price tag.

According to a recent report in News18, CSK had raised the issue of reinstating the retention rule during a meeting with the BCCI on July 31, and the Indian cricket board is also in favour of the proposal.

“There is a bright possibility of the rule coming back. It was discussed at length during the meeting last month and could well be brought back when the player regulations are announced,” a BCCI source quoted by News18 stated.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
