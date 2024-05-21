Speculation about MS Dhoni's future as an IPL cricketer has been rife ever since the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman walked off the field with a 'distraught' look on his face after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru last week. Notably, long-standing CSK skipper Dhoni had handed over the reins of the team to the young Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 IPL season, leaving many to wonder if this will indeed be Mahi's last season in the IPL.

A new report from news agency IANS, citing sources close to the matter, claims that MS Dhoni is likely to travel to London soon to seek treatment for his muscle tear injury. According to the report, Dhoni will take a call on his IPL future only after he completes his treatment, which is expected to take around 5-6 months.

Former CSK stars debate MS Dhoni's retirement question:

Prior to the latest report, several former CSK players have debated whether we have already seen the last of MS Dhoni as a batsman. Former India batter Ambati Rayudu while speaking about MS Dhoni's future in IPL told Star Sports, “MS Dhoni should play one more season. This shouldn’t be his last as he cannot leave like this. He should play next season and win the IPL. He’s a once-in-a-generation player and once-in-a-generation human being,"

Meanwhile, another former CSK batter Robin Uthappa while speaking to JioCinema had stated that MS Dhoni will be back for another IPL season. He said, "I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure," Uthappa said while speaking on JioCinema.

However, Matthew Hayden, who spent his fair share of time with MS Dhoni and CSK, recently told Star Sports that Dhoni's knock against RCB was possibly the last time fans will ever see him bat in the IPL. He said, “I think this is it. I do believe that this will be the last time that Dhoni will play. Certainly, won’t be the last time that we see Dhoni. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t mentor or be a part of the family of CSK in an official capacity,"

