MS Dhoni to reportedly undergo muscle tear surgery in London, decision on retirement in…
MS Dhoni's IPL future remains uncertain as he contemplates treatment for a muscle tear injury in London. Former CSK players express contrasting views on Dhoni's potential return for another season.
Speculation about MS Dhoni's future as an IPL cricketer has been rife ever since the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman walked off the field with a 'distraught' look on his face after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru last week. Notably, long-standing CSK skipper Dhoni had handed over the reins of the team to the young Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 IPL season, leaving many to wonder if this will indeed be Mahi's last season in the IPL.