MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2024; speculations abuzz after new CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over
IPL 2024 could mark the final appearance of MS Dhoni in action. His decision to step down as CSK captain has fueled the speculations further
MS Dhoni will retire at the end of IPL 2024, and that’s why Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have chosen a new captain, PTI reported while citing speculations around Mahi’s retirement. Choosing Ruturaj Gaikwad, as captain, while Dhoni is still playing will ensure a smooth transition, the report added.