MS Dhoni told to remain involved in cricket in ‘some capacity’ after missing IPL 2026; ‘He will forever be remembered’

MS Dhoni might have given the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) a miss, but the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has been told to stay involved with cricket in “some capacity” by former South African cricketer Mark Boucher. Initially ruled out of IPL 2026 for two weeks due to a calf strain, Dhoni never came back to the CSK playing XI.

In fact, the five-time IPL-winning captain also decided to not travel to the stadium on the match days to not cause distraction for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. However, things were different on Monday at the MA Chidambaram stadium for CSK's final home game in IPL 2026.

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He came to the ground, participated in the team photoshoot during the mid-inning break and only came out to say thank you to the fans, media and the groundsmen for one final time in this season. He was also seen meeting his former CSK teammate Suresh Raina (now a commentator in IPL).

Boucher, who was the Mumbai Indians head coach for a few years in IPL, called Dhoni an outstanding character with an incredible cricket brain. “I’ve been at Chepauk a few times, and I’ve never seen fans go as crazy for anyone as they do for MS Dhoni. It’s something I speak about even in South Africa," Boucher told JioStar.

“Whenever people say they want to experience the IPL, I always tell them they have to go to Chepauk to watch Dhoni, because that’s when you truly understand how massive he is in this country. He has been an absolute legend of the game, not just in India but across the world. What he has done for cricket is astronomical,” added the former South African.

MS Dhoni moving on is a huge loss The 49-year-old Boucher also opined that the day Dhoni moves from cricket, it will be a huge loss for the game. Ever since Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019, there has been constant discussions about his retirement from IPL. But every time Dhoni shut the critics by turning up in CSK colours. The 2026 season is a first in Dhoni's career where he has not played a single game for CSK.

"Whenever he eventually decides to move on, it will be a huge loss for the game. Hopefully, he continues to remain involved in cricket in some capacity, whether as a director of cricket for CSK or in another role. He has an incredible cricket brain and an outstanding character. He will forever be remembered among the greats of the game.

"And from the rest of the cricketing world, thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. You’ve been an absolute superstar,” added Boucher.

What did MS Dhoni say on future? After the game, Raina was revealed his brief conversation with Dhoni on the ground. The former southpaw revealed that, Dhoni's return in IPL 2027 will be a big ask as his body doesn't feel like before. “I told him 'you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won't count. You have to come back next year'” Raina said in a Star Sports show.

"He (Dhoni) said 'my body is a little weak' - I said 'we are not believing anything. You have to play next year'. It's his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again," added Raina. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming too remained mum on Dhoni's future.

“It's a choice for the management. I know there has been a lot of talk about it. MS (Dhoni) has been around a lot this year, which is very important for the team, for young players in continuity, so he's been a big part. He hasn't played, but he's still had a big influence on the team,” Fleming said.