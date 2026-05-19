MS Dhoni told to remain involved in cricket in ‘some capacity’ after missing IPL 2026; ‘He will forever be remembered’

MS Dhoni might have given the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) a miss, but the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has been told to stay involved with cricket in “some capacity” by former South African cricketer Mark Boucher. Initially ruled out of IPL 2026 for two weeks due to a calf strain, Dhoni never came back to the CSK playing XI.

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In fact, the five-time IPL-winning captain also decided to not travel to the stadium on the match days to not cause distraction for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side. However, things were different on Monday at the MA Chidambaram stadium for CSK's final home game in IPL 2026.

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He came to the ground, participated in the team photoshoot during the mid-inning break and only came out to say thank you to the fans, media and the groundsmen for one final time in this season. He was also seen meeting his former CSK teammate Suresh Raina (now a commentator in IPL).

Boucher, who was the Mumbai Indians head coach for a few years in IPL, called Dhoni an outstanding character with an incredible cricket brain. “I’ve been at Chepauk a few times, and I’ve never seen fans go as crazy for anyone as they do for MS Dhoni. It’s something I speak about even in South Africa," Boucher told JioStar.

“Whenever people say they want to experience the IPL, I always tell them they have to go to Chepauk to watch Dhoni, because that’s when you truly understand how massive he is in this country. He has been an absolute legend of the game, not just in India but across the world. What he has done for cricket is astronomical,” added the former South African.

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MS Dhoni moving on is a huge loss The 49-year-old Boucher also opined that the day Dhoni moves from cricket, it will be a huge loss for the game. Ever since Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019, there has been constant discussions about his retirement from IPL. But every time Dhoni shut the critics by turning up in CSK colours. The 2026 season is a first in Dhoni's career where he has not played a single game for CSK.

"Whenever he eventually decides to move on, it will be a huge loss for the game. Hopefully, he continues to remain involved in cricket in some capacity, whether as a director of cricket for CSK or in another role. He has an incredible cricket brain and an outstanding character. He will forever be remembered among the greats of the game.

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"And from the rest of the cricketing world, thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. You’ve been an absolute superstar,” added Boucher.

What did MS Dhoni say on future? After the game, Raina was revealed his brief conversation with Dhoni on the ground. The former southpaw revealed that, Dhoni's return in IPL 2027 will be a big ask as his body doesn't feel like before. “I told him 'you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won't count. You have to come back next year'” Raina said in a Star Sports show.

"He (Dhoni) said 'my body is a little weak' - I said 'we are not believing anything. You have to play next year'. It's his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again," added Raina. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming too remained mum on Dhoni's future.

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“It's a choice for the management. I know there has been a lot of talk about it. MS (Dhoni) has been around a lot this year, which is very important for the team, for young players in continuity, so he's been a big part. He hasn't played, but he's still had a big influence on the team,” Fleming said.

"There's a lot of good things we've done. We've introduced some new players that will hopefully be generation players for CSK. But I know we are judged on results, that's fair. So yeah, that's a management call, not mine," he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in