MS Dhoni travels in economy class from Bengaluru to Ranchi, co-passengers cheer Thala | Video
Amid buzz around his retirement, MS Dhoni was seen casually riding his bike in his hometown of Ranchi. A recent video showing him traveling in economy class on an aircraft has touched the hearts of Thala fans
MS Dhoni played IPL 2024 like a champion and left the scene silently after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the knockout match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Amid buzz around his retirement, MS Dhoni was seen casually riding his bike in his hometown of Ranchi. A recent video showing him traveling in economy class on an aircraft has touched the hearts of Thala fans.