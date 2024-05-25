MS Dhoni played IPL 2024 like a champion and left the scene silently after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the knockout match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Amid buzz around his retirement, MS Dhoni was seen casually riding his bike in his hometown of Ranchi. A recent video showing him traveling in economy class on an aircraft has touched the hearts of Thala fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a heartbreaking exit from IPL 2024 after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated them by 27 runs in a 'do or die' match. MS Dhoni's video of silently walking away from the field went viral on the internet, and most people thought that this was his last year in professional cricket.

MS Dhoni soon returned to Ranchi from Bengaluru, and a latest video of his travel has emerged on the internet. In it, he can be seen very normally placing his luggage in the aircraft cabin as cricket fans film him on their phones and even shout his name before erupting in cheers and claps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How social media reacted People were amazed to see MS Dhoni traveling in economy class and adjusting his luggage like normal people. Social media users appreciated Thala for his simplicity and said that the people from Ranchi are lucky to get a chance to travel with the legend.

“Hi, We all love him a lot and all are waiting for him to see him WIN the next IPL season 2025, with a happy journey," one user said. “imagine your on a flight to Ranchi during the end of the IPL season and this MAN is sitting next to you, Ranchi people are so lucky," another user remarked.

MS Dhoni has made no official announcement about his future plans. However, several people close to the legend and Chennai Super Kings have indicated that he is still not considering retiring and may play the next season of IPL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!